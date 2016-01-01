Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Evans, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Evans works at Memphis Internal Medicine in Oxford, MS with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.