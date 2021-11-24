Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Etherton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Etherton works at UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology in Easton, MD with other offices in Cambridge, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

