Dr. Jeffrey Etherton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Etherton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Etherton works at
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology500 Cadmus Ln Ste 207, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-5571
UM Shore Medical Group-Diabetes and Endocrinogy at Dorchester400 Byrn St Apt B, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 224-0448
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Etherton is one of my favorite doctors. He has a great bedside manner and is always pleasant. He will take the time to explain things in a way both me and my husband can understand.
About Dr. Jeffrey Etherton, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144212366
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etherton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etherton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etherton works at
Dr. Etherton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etherton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Etherton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etherton.
