Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Jeffrey Epstein, MD, PA6280 Sunset Dr Ste 504, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-1774
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Epstein really has an eye for facial aesthetics. I give him the highest rating possible and highly recommend him to patients who are interested in facial plastic surgery. He's the best!
About Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
1639253560
Education & Certifications
- Sheldon S Kabaker MD Aafprs
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Swarthmore College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
