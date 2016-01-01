Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Engelsgjerd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Deer River, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Essentia Health-Duluth.



Dr. Engelsgjerd works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN and Ely, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.