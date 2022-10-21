Dr. Jeffrey Elliot, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Elliot, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Elliot, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Elliot works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Jeffrey Elliot, D.M.D.9600 W Sample Rd Ste 504, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 866-6429Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 2:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elliot?
Wonderful Kind , Caring, Gentle Dentist. I am a 80 year old lady that had a tooth pulled on the 20th of oct. I was very nervous, both Dr an Staff put me at ease, was not a bad experience at all. I fully highly recommend him. He is very through, can’t say thanks enough to Dr Elliot an his Staff.
About Dr. Jeffrey Elliot, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1821118795
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliot accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elliot using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elliot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliot works at
Dr. Elliot speaks Spanish.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.