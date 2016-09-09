Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Institute-Faris900 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 679-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr. Elder for laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Elder and his staff are amazing. He is very caring, makes joint decisions with his patients and makes sure you are comfortable with those decisions. I would HIGHLY recommend him!
About Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology
