Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Elder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Elder works at Cancer Institute-Faris in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.