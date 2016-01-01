See All Rheumatologists in Brainerd, MN
Dr. Jeffrey Eickhoff, MD

Rheumatology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Eickhoff, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They completed their fellowship with National Naval Medical Center

Dr. Eickhoff works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jeffrey Eickhoff, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1760744478
Education & Certifications

  • National Naval Medical Center
  • National Naval Medical Center
  • National Naval Medical Center
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Eickhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eickhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eickhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eickhoff works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Dr. Eickhoff’s profile.

Dr. Eickhoff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eickhoff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eickhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eickhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

