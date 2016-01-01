Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Eichten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spooner, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Eichten works at Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic in Spooner, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.