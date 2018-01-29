Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ehreth, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.



Dr. Ehreth works at Palmetto Children's Urology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Chordee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.