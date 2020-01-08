Dr. Jeffrey Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Edwards, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Midwest Surgical Specialists PC10020 Nicholas St Ste 106, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 894-9990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was the best pain doctor I ever saw and I hope when things are all over with him he calls me to come back to his practice miss u dr Edward s
About Dr. Jeffrey Edwards, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.