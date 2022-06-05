See All Ophthalmologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

Dr. Edelstein works at Jeffrey Paul Edelstein, MD, LTD in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Orthopedic Surgical Hospital
    2905 W Warner Rd Ste 20, Chandler, AZ 85224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 05, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699749150
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
