Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Eck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital and Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Eck works at Mishawaka Va Clinic in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.