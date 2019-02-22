See All Oncologists in West Valley, UT
Dr. Jeffrey Eakin, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Eakin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Valley, UT. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Eakin works at Specialty Surgery of Utah - West Valley in West Valley, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Surgery of Utah - West Valley
    3336 S 4155 Ste 306, West Valley, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 964-3855
  2. 2
    Jeffrey Eakin M.D. West Valley City Location
    3336 S Pioneer Pkwy, Salt Lake City, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 964-3855
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eakin?

    Feb 22, 2019
    Dr. Eakin is very thorough, competent with a great bedside manner. I highly recommend him and his entire team for bariatric surgery.
    Marilyn in West Jordan, UT — Feb 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Eakin, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Eakin, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932308822
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State U Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    • River
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
