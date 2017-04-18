Dr. Jeffrey Dungan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dungan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dungan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Dungan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dungan works at
Locations
Nmg - Obgyne Pac675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 472-4151
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dungan was very patient with our questions and helping us select the right tests for our CVS. The procedure went very smoothly and we felt very confident and comfortable under Dr. Dungan's care. We would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Dungan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1790795979
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Clinical Genetics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dungan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dungan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dungan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dungan works at
Dr. Dungan speaks Dutch.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dungan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dungan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dungan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.