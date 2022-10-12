Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Dugas works at
Locations
Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugas?
I have been treated by Dr.Dugas for knee issues for over 12 years. After exhausting all options had knee replacement on left knee in 2018 and the results have been great. I am now seeing him for follow up for left knee and treatment for the right. Trying all treatment to delay the right knee replacement, however a replacement is inevitable and I would only trust Dr.Dugas. The team approach by Dr.Dugas and staff along with the positive nature of the practice makes you feel that your medical care and quality of like is their primary concern.
About Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute - Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
- Hospital Spec Surgery
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
