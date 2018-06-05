Dr. Dugas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Dugas works at
401 W Ontario St401 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 255-1580
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rush University Medical Center
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugas?
He is the most thorough and caring doctor that we have encountered. He really cares about his patients and really takes the time to evaluate every situation and condition. So happy we found him, couldn’t ask for better care, he’s amazing!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1760566954
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Dugas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugas works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.