Dr. Jeffrey Draughn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Draughn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Centennial Women's Group - Nashville330 23rd Ave N Ste 250, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2184
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
How was your appointment with Dr. Draughn?
Dr. Draughn was absolutely the best change decision made to make him my OB after moving to Nashville. He is absolutely the kindest, knowledgeable, and caring. He delivered our first baby and my husband and I couldn’t believe how wonderful he made this experience for us! He guided us through all steps and decisions that best fit our delivery, my healing was quick and I 100% contribute to his care, and he had immaculate bedside manner. You can’t go wrong with him as your doctor. By far my best experience and decision choosing him!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German
- Wake Forest University|Wake Forest--Bowman Gray School Of Medicine
- Bowman Gray Sch Med|Bowman Gray School Med
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Draughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draughn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Draughn speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Draughn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draughn.
