Dr. Jeffrey Draluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Draluck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Draluck, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Draluck works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Partners of the North Shore400 Skokie Blvd Ste 475, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 272-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Draluck?
I just called for an appointment. My call was answered in under a minute. I could go next week, but choose a convenient time in 2 weeks. I am going in for an annual check-up so nothing urgent. Have seen him for years. Nice and professional. Efficient, explains procedures and next steps well. Seems to run on-time for in-person as well. Overall a positive experience and would recommend others see him as well. Large office. Large staff. Seems well run.
About Dr. Jeffrey Draluck, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417066911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draluck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draluck works at
Dr. Draluck has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Draluck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draluck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.