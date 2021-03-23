Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Downing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Downing works at JEFFREY D DOWNING INC in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Coshocton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.