Dr. Jeffrey Downing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Downing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Downing works at
Locations
Jeffrey D Downing MD Inc.945 Bethesda Dr Ste 140, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4321
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4508
3
Family Physicians of Coshocton Inc440 BROWNS LN, Coshocton, OH 43812 Directions (740) 295-3331
- 4 2725 Pinkerton Ln, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 891-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office is clean & very comfortable. The office staff was super friendly & Downing is amazing with a super positive attitude. I had a mass in my uterus, which could be handled several ways. He actually went through every options pro's & con's & ask what I want to do, he didn't just TELL me what should be done. I believe the negative reviews are more personal & not professional.. I highly recommend Dr. Downing.
About Dr. Jeffrey Downing, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
