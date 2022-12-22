Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Downing, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Downing works at Champaign Dental Group in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.