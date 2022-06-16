Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Dorf, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Dorf works at Chest Medicine Of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Pneumonia and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.