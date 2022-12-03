Dr. Jeffrey Dood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dood, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Dood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St221 Michigan St NE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dood?
Visit was fine, getting a second opinion from my primary doctor
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1174513865
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
Dr. Dood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dood using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dood works at
Dr. Dood has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dood.
