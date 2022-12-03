Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Dood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Dood works at SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.