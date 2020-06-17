Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hartsdale, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Donis works at Heakyung Kim MD in Hartsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.