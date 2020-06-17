See All Podiatrists in Hartsdale, NY
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hartsdale, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Donis works at Heakyung Kim MD in Hartsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 180 East Hartsdale Avenue
    180 E Hartsdale Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 725-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jun 17, 2020
    Jun 17, 2020
I highly recommend Dr Donis, I was referred to him years ago. He is caring, knowledgeable and a wonderful doctor. My husband went to him recently with some disabling pain on the bottom of his foot, hours later the pain was completely gone.
Eva — Jun 17, 2020
    Eva — Jun 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM
    About Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659356426
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Donis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

