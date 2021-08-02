See All Plastic Surgeons in Dublin, OH
Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Donaldson works at Donaldson Plastic Surgery in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Donaldson Plastic Surgery
    92 N High St Ste 260, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 442-7610
  2. 2
    Donaldson Plastic Surgery
    4661 Sawmill Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 442-7610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 02, 2021
    Had Gynecomastia surgery and he absolutely nailed it. No scars and no imperfections. Posting because I remember wishing more people would leave reviews on this surgery.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740402353
    Education & Certifications

    • Paces Plastic Surgery
    • Maine Medical Center
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    • Yale University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Donaldson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donaldson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaldson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaldson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

