Dr. Jeffrey Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dodson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Dodson, MD is a dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. He currently practices at Mountain State Medical Specialties and is affiliated with United Hospital Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Dodson is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
-
2
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic399 EMILY DR, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Directions (304) 624-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Jeffrey Dodson, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649212903
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- United Hospital Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Dodson?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Warts, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.