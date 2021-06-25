Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Dlabach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Dlabach works at Ortho One Orthopedic and Sports in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.