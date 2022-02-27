Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditesheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NY U.
Jeffrey A Ditesheim MD9336 Blakeney Centre Dr Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28277
Many thanks to Dr. Ditesheim and his Awesome Staff for the Excellent, Professional Care they provided to me, from my initial Consultation through to Surgery and Recovery. Dr. Ditesheim is a Great Surgeon and is a Compassionate person. He listens carefully to his patients and provides reliable information about the different Cosmetic Procedures based on Safety and Patient Satisfaction. I highly recommend him for any Cosmetic Surgical Procedure. He did an Amazing and Wonderful job on me. I am Grateful and Happy with the way I look and feel about Myself !!! Thank you so much for taking an Exceptional Good Care of Me !!!
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
38 years of experience
English, French
NPI: 1780660019
Residency: Mass Gen Hospital
- NY U
Dr. Ditesheim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditesheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditesheim speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditesheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditesheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditesheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.