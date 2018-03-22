Dr. Jeffrey Dillow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dillow, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Dillow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Menorah Medical Center and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Monarch Plastic Surgery4801 W 135th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 372-6458Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Monarch Plastic Surgery9501 N Oak Trfy Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions (816) 378-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Dillow has been my surgeon for a breast reduction in 2017 and a tummy tuck done just last week. I cannot say enough great things about him. He has always put me and my husband completely at ease at our visits and explained each procedure thoroughly and answered every question we have. I live in Arkansas, but I will absolutely drive the 6 hour round trip to continue to use Dr. Dillow for all my plastic surgery needs. His nurse, Terri, is equally awesome!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1013968007
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
Dr. Dillow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillow has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.