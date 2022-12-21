Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Locations
New England Hand Associates PC761 Worcester Rd Fl 3, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 460-3291
New England Hand Associates321 Fortune Blvd Ste 104, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 872-7881
New England Hand Associates54 Baker Avenue Ext, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (508) 872-7881
New England Hand Associates113 Littleton Rd Ste 208, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (508) 872-7881
Milford Regional Medical Center14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 473-1190
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
DR DIETZ is Incredibly Kind & Compassionate. Spends the time to explain everything, you are never rushed. He is always on time. His Staff is also Fantastic, you never stay on hold, smiling faces, kind and patient. They take the time to schedule appointments and tests. My husband and I have been EXTREMELY IMPRESSED WITH THIS WHOLE PRACTICE. I rarely ever write reviews but this one was easy. I worked for Doctors so I’m quite familiar with the way things work and I have to tell you that you will NOT BE DISAPPOINTED and you WILL GET THE CARE AND ATTENTION YOU NEED.
About Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dietz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietz has seen patients for Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietz.
