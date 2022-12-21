See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Framingham, MA
Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dietz works at New England Hand Associates in Framingham, MA with other offices in Milford, MA, Concord, MA and Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New England Hand Associates PC
    761 Worcester Rd Fl 3, Framingham, MA 01701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 460-3291
    New England Hand Associates
    321 Fortune Blvd Ste 104, Milford, MA 01757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-7881
    New England Hand Associates
    54 Baker Avenue Ext, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-7881
    New England Hand Associates
    113 Littleton Rd Ste 208, Westford, MA 01886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-7881
    Milford Regional Medical Center
    14 Prospect St, Milford, MA 01757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 473-1190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 21, 2022
    DR DIETZ is Incredibly Kind & Compassionate. Spends the time to explain everything, you are never rushed. He is always on time. His Staff is also Fantastic, you never stay on hold, smiling faces, kind and patient. They take the time to schedule appointments and tests. My husband and I have been EXTREMELY IMPRESSED WITH THIS WHOLE PRACTICE. I rarely ever write reviews but this one was easy. I worked for Doctors so I’m quite familiar with the way things work and I have to tell you that you will NOT BE DISAPPOINTED and you WILL GET THE CARE AND ATTENTION YOU NEED.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376679951
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dietz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dietz has seen patients for Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

