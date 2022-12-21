Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Dietz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dietz works at New England Hand Associates in Framingham, MA with other offices in Milford, MA, Concord, MA and Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.