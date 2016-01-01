Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Dietrich, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St. Louis University - St. Louis MO and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Dietrich works at Charleston Allergy & Asthma in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.