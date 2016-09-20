Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desjardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Desjardin works at
Locations
Western Infectious Disease Consultants PC3885 Upham St Ste 200, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 963-0791
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DesJardin has been treating me for years. He is one of the most straight-forward people I know. He is caring and blunt, when needed. A great doctor for all your needs.
About Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1821191305
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desjardin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desjardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desjardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desjardin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desjardin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desjardin.
