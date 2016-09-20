See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Desjardin works at Western Infectious Disease Consult, PC in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Infectious Disease Consultants PC
    3885 Upham St Ste 200, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Tuberculosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Tuberculosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Desjardin?

    Sep 20, 2016
    Dr. DesJardin has been treating me for years. He is one of the most straight-forward people I know. He is caring and blunt, when needed. A great doctor for all your needs.
    Paul Holmes in Denver — Sep 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Desjardin to family and friends

    Dr. Desjardin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Desjardin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821191305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desjardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desjardin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desjardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desjardin works at Western Infectious Disease Consult, PC in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Desjardin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desjardin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desjardin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desjardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desjardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.