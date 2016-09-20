Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Desjardin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Desjardin works at Western Infectious Disease Consult, PC in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.