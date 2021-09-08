Dr. Jeffrey Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Dennis, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Dennis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Dennis works at
Ima Medical Home Team LLC551 Azalea Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-0332
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Dennis is a real professional and he gets you in and out quickly. If he sees something that is not right, he sees it very quickly. Always a pleasure to visit Dr Dennis.
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386750909
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennis works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.