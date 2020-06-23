See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Denham, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (12)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Denham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Denham works at Wes Powell MD in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wes J. Powell MD Inc.
    950 S Arroyo Pkwy Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-6113

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Immunization Administration
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Immunization Administration
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2020
    I wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you for the fantastic care Dr. Denham provides to our Residents from Silverado Azusa ,Your quality and integrity and, more fundamentally, as a person, shine through. As you walk in you are greeted by the smiles of you exceptional and professional team. Denise ,Always brings a wave of peace and kindness to the your office . Thank you all for being dedicated, thoughtful, and compassionate professionals ! always going above and beyond and work tirelessly towards a healthy outcome. For that and more Thank you all ! Sincerely, Zoila Castellanos (Silverado SV Azusa)
    Zoila Castellanos — Jun 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Denham, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Denham, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477592806
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Denham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

