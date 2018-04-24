See All Allergists & Immunologists in Anchorage, AK
Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Jeffrey Demain, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Health Care Science and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Demain works at Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center of Alaska, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center of Alaska, LLC
    3841 Piper St Ste T4-054, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Nasopharyngitis

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 24, 2018
    Great care and a very professional office staff. My appointment required 5 plus hours of testing and the staff even brought me animal cookies and juice in case I was hungry. My appointment took some advance planning as the doctor is well regarded and busy. I was seen in a timely manner and the testing was completed on a very specific schedule. I am pleased with the care I received and would recommend this practice.
    — Apr 24, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Demain, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    English
    1548201395
    Education & Certifications

    Wilford Hall Medical Center
    Dayton Children's Hospital
    Dayton Children's Hospital
    Texas Tech University School of Health Care Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Demain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demain works at Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Center of Alaska, LLC in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Demain’s profile.

    Dr. Demain has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Demain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

