Dr. Jeffrey Deloach, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
2.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Deloach, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Deloach works at Ascension Medical Group in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Round Rock
    16020 Park Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 402-8080
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Austin Shoulder Institute
    12309 N Mopac Expy Ste 150, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-0766
  3. 3
    Orthopaedic Associates of Central Texas - Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-0766
  4. 4
    Orthopaedic Associates of Central Texas - East Round Rock
    4112 Links Ln Ste 101, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-0766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Deloach, DO

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295849966
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hughston Cln
    Residency
    • U Tn Coll Med
    Internship
    • Columbia Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
