Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Delo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Delo works at AnMed Oncology and Hematology in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.