Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Deitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfield County Psychiatry1261 Post Rd Ste 200A, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-0770
-
2
Smith & Deitz LLC80 University Pl Fl 3C, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 633-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deitz?
An amazing, compassionate, knowledgeable and kind doctor. Most of all honest. Thank you for an amazing one hour session with me and my son.
About Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1306913785
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Psychoanalytic Institute
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deitz works at
Dr. Deitz speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.