Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Degen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Nyack Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Dr. Degen works at Oppenheim & Degen Neurological Surgeons in West Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Valley Neurosurgical Associates LLC
    2 Crosfield Ave Ste 102, West Nyack, NY 10994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 358-1344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
  • Nyack Hospital
  • St. Anthony Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Broken Neck
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 10, 2020
I would highly recommend Dr. Jeffrey Degen. It is just a little less than a month after Dr. Degen performed a Laminectomy and Spinal Fusion on me. I had been in excruciating pain for several years prior to the surgery. The day after the surgery the pain in my lower back, hip and leg was gone. I of course had some pain in the surgical area but the pain that necessitated the surgery is gone. I am once again able to walk pain free. During my initial appointments, prior to my surgery, Dr Degen explained in detail what the surgery would entail and what I could expect after the surgery. I found Dr. Degen to be both compassionate and professional during every aspect of my treatment and post surgical care.
Francesco Tulino — Nov 10, 2020
About Dr. Jeffrey Degen, MD

  Neurosurgery
  24 years of experience
  English
  1982611232
Education & Certifications

  National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
  GeorgeTown U
  Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Degen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Degen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Degen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Degen works at Oppenheim & Degen Neurological Surgeons in West Nyack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Degen’s profile.

Dr. Degen has seen patients for Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Degen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

