Dr. Jeffrey Degen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Degen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Degen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Nyack Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Degen works at
Locations
-
1
Hudson Valley Neurosurgical Associates LLC2 Crosfield Ave Ste 102, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 358-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Nyack Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Degen?
I would highly recommend Dr. Jeffrey Degen. It is just a little less than a month after Dr. Degen performed a Laminectomy and Spinal Fusion on me. I had been in excruciating pain for several years prior to the surgery. The day after the surgery the pain in my lower back, hip and leg was gone. I of course had some pain in the surgical area but the pain that necessitated the surgery is gone. I am once again able to walk pain free. During my initial appointments, prior to my surgery, Dr Degen explained in detail what the surgery would entail and what I could expect after the surgery. I found Dr. Degen to be both compassionate and professional during every aspect of my treatment and post surgical care.
About Dr. Jeffrey Degen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982611232
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- GeorgeTown U
- Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degen works at
Dr. Degen has seen patients for Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Degen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.