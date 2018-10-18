Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Decaprio works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.