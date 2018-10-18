Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decaprio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Decaprio works at
Locations
-
1
Collom and Carney Clinic Department of Surgery5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3007Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Stent for abdominal aortic aneurysm in 2012. He is simply the best. Enough said.
About Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447255229
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York University
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decaprio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decaprio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decaprio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decaprio has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decaprio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Decaprio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decaprio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decaprio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decaprio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.