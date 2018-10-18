See All General Surgeons in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Decaprio works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Collom and Carney Clinic Department of Surgery
    5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 614-3007
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Michael Health System
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Decaprio?

    Oct 18, 2018
    Stent for abdominal aortic aneurysm in 2012. He is simply the best. Enough said.
    New Boston, TX — Oct 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Decaprio to family and friends

    Dr. Decaprio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Decaprio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447255229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decaprio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Decaprio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Decaprio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Decaprio works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. View the full address on Dr. Decaprio’s profile.

    Dr. Decaprio has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decaprio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Decaprio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decaprio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decaprio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decaprio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Decaprio, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.