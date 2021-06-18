Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Rosenfeld, Belser and Davis ENT in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.