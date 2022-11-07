Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holiday, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Holiday Medical Associates in Holiday, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.