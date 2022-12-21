Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Silverman Pediatric Ophthalmology PA217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-1818
Coastal Eye Institute1515 Sun City Center Plz, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 633-3065
Coastal Eye Institute1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 748-1818
Coastal Eye Institute6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did both my cataracts. It was so simple.
About Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Ophthalmology
- Resurrection Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Stetson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
