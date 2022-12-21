Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Coastal Eye Institute in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL, Sarasota, FL and Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.