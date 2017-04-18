See All Podiatrists in Livonia, MI
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Danto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI. 

Dr. Danto works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan - Livonia
    15873 Middlebelt Rd Ste 400, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Bunion Surgery

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Danto, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598772105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Danto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danto works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Danto’s profile.

    Dr. Danto has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Danto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

