Dr. Dann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Dann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Dann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Dr. Dann works at
Locations
1
Advanced Urology Institute LLC545 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 239-8500
2
Adventhealth Lab60 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-2000
3
Advanced Urology Institute LLC21 Hospital Dr Ste 140, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 445-8530
4
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 824-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Turp surgery. did a good job.
About Dr. Jeffrey Dann, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1174574180
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Dann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dann works at
Dr. Dann has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more.
Dr. Dann speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.