Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD

Cardiology
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Daniels works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates
    11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 663-0300
  2. 2
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates
    222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 431-1332
  3. 3
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC
    215 BRIGHTON AVE, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 222-5143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Gait Abnormality
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Shortness of Breath
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vertigo
Wheezing
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Fibromyalgia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Anemia
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Heart Murmur
Hyperkalemia
Hypothyroidism
Ischemic Colitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal Fissure
Aneurysm of Heart
Anxiety
Aortic Stenosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
First Degree Heart Block
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gallstones
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hives
Holter Monitoring
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyuria
Prinzmetal Angina
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Secondary Malignancies
Sinus Tachycardia
Tetralogy of Fallot
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Unstable Angina
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659344307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt. Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

