Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Daniels works at
1
Monmouth Cardiology Associates11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 663-0300
2
Monmouth Cardiology Associates222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1332
3
Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC215 BRIGHTON AVE, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 222-5143
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jeffrey Daniels is the most thorough doctor, of any specialty, that either my husband or I have ever met. We feel totally safe in his care. Follow through, communication, and overall professionalism is excellent. His staff follows his lead and it's always "easy" to be a patient there, meaning none of the usual medical office drama we experience so many other places. They are a great team. He runs perfectly on time without exception.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1659344307
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels works at
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.