Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Daly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Daly works at Autism and Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Program and Anxiety and Depression Research Program in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Neuroscience and Treatment Institute
    901 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 352-0220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ellis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Autism

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2017
    Dr. Daly has been very helpful, professional and caring in working with my child. I highly recommend him.
    Troy, NY — Jan 14, 2017
    About Dr. Jeffrey Daly, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932261799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Daly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daly works at Autism and Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Program and Anxiety and Depression Research Program in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Daly’s profile.

    Dr. Daly has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Daly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

