Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Daly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Autism and Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Program and Anxiety and Depression Research Program in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.