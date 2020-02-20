See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Davie, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Dach, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Dach, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Dach works at Jeffrey L Dach MD in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Truemedmd
    7450 Griffin Rd Ste 190, Davie, FL 33314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(8)
Feb 20, 2020
I've been seeing Dr. Dach for several years. He's a great person and is always available by email to answer my (many) questions and he knows more about the science behind what is going on as well as the drugs often used today than any Doctor I've known. I don't even use my PCP who is covered by insurance anymore. Thanks to Dr. Dach, I have completely taken control of my health, which went from stopping the progression of heart/blood inflammation to reversing it today. If you're willing to take responsibility for your health, working with Dr. Dach is a great move.
Craig D — Feb 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Dach, MD
About Dr. Jeffrey Dach, MD

  • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
  • 46 years of experience
  • English
  • 1942415088
Education & Certifications

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center
  • Univ of IL Coll of Med
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Dach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dach.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

