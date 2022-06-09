Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.