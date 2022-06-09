Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
Dr Cunningham and Advanced Orthopedics are great, highly skilled and have all the latest technology. He is extremely knowledgable and has a great patient rapport. The staff is also fantastic and really listen to my symptoms to efficiently diagnose and get me on a treatment plan. They are all so caring and really know what they are doing.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1528300811
Education & Certifications
- The University of Oklahoma Tulsa College of Medicine
- University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Family Medicine
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Centers
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.