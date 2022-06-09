See All Family Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD

Family Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Cunningham works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Schumann, MD
Dr. John Schumann, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Brent Laughlin, MD
Dr. Brent Laughlin, MD
8 (28)
View Profile
Francisca Trujillo, NP
Francisca Trujillo, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma
    2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-2665
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?

    Jun 09, 2022
    Dr Cunningham and Advanced Orthopedics are great, highly skilled and have all the latest technology. He is extremely knowledgable and has a great patient rapport. The staff is also fantastic and really listen to my symptoms to efficiently diagnose and get me on a treatment plan. They are all so caring and really know what they are doing.
    Brent — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cunningham to family and friends

    Dr. Cunningham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cunningham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528300811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Oklahoma Tulsa College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Family Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Centers
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Cunningham’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Cunningham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.