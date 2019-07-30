Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Csiszar works at Jeffrey W Csiszar MD in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.