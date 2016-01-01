See All Dermatologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD is a dermatologist in Bakersfield, CA. He currently practices at Bakersfield Dermatology and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bakersfield Dermatology
    5101 Commerce Dr Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3756

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Net
  • Health Net of California
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellPoint

About Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1073500278
Education & Certifications

  • Stanford Hospital
  • Stanford University
  • Stanford U
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Patient Satisfaction

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crowley has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

