Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD is a dermatologist in Bakersfield, CA. He currently practices at Bakersfield Dermatology and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Bakersfield Dermatology5101 Commerce Dr Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-3756
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073500278
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford University
- Stanford U
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowley?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowley has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.
